Karol Bagh encroachment: HC pulls up authorities

The bench passed a slew of directions to ease traffic congestion in the market place, which is home to traditional shops as well as pavement sellers.

No individual has a right to encroach public roads and such conduct is against public interest, the Delhi High Court said on Monday, ordering immediate removal of encroachments on roads from Karol Bagh.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also ordered the authorities to adhere to earlier orders on fixed time slots for loading and unloading of goods that takes place every day in the commercial hub, and contributes to traffic snarls.

“We see no reason why such loading and unloading is not done during the non-business hour, so that public has no inconvenience,” said the bench, adding that authorities should place before it whether it is feasible or not. “To say the least, the above facts disclose a shocking state of affairs so far as public welfare and public interest are concerned,” it observed. The bench passed a slew of directions to ease traffic congestion in the market place, which is home to traditional shops as well as pavement sellers.

The bench issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), who has jurisdiction over Karol Bagh, to ensure that the illegalities are not permitted on roads.

It said authorities should also issue notices that violators would be penalised for contempt of court orders.

“It shall be the responsibility of every person carrying on business activities in the area to strictly comply with the order,” the bench said, while referring to its November 2017 order.

