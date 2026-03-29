Karnataka man arrested for sending bomb threats to Delhi courts, schools

The police will seek his custody for further questioning to ascertain the exact number of threats sent and the motive behind targeting these institutions. (File Photo)

A 47-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police from Karnataka’s Mysuru for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to courts and schools in Delhi, officers said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Shrinivas Luis, who holds a postgraduate degree but is currently unemployed, officers added.

A team of Delhi Police conducted a raid at his house in Mysuru’s Vrindavan Layout on Saturday and apprehended him.

His mobile phones and other gadgets, including his laptop, have also been seized. Shrinivas lives with his mother, who is a retired government school teacher, according to the police.

Sources said the accused is being brought to Delhi after being produced in a local court in Karnataka.