Karnataka man arrested for sending bomb threats to Delhi courts, schools

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A 47-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police from Karnataka’s Mysuru for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to courts and schools in Delhi, officers said on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Shrinivas Luis, who holds a postgraduate degree but is currently unemployed, officers added.
A team of Delhi Police conducted a raid at his house in Mysuru’s Vrindavan Layout on Saturday and apprehended him.
His mobile phones and other gadgets, including his laptop, have also been seized. Shrinivas lives with his mother, who is a retired government school teacher, according to the police.
Sources said the accused is being brought to Delhi after being produced in a local court in Karnataka.
A senior police officer, while confirming the development to The Indian Express, said that Shrinivas will be produced before a Delhi court once the team reaches the city.
The police will seek his custody for further questioning to ascertain the exact number of threats sent and the motive behind targeting these institutions.
The officer said that this case may lead to solving multiple threat cases involving various institutions, where the sender used a VPN (virtual private network) while sending the emails. A VPN is an encrypted connection over the internet that helps the sender hide their identity.
In September, the Delhi High Court received bomb threat emails that were later declared a hoax. The message claimed that three bombs had been planted on the premises and that the building should be vacated by 2 pm. The emails also alleged that the accused had established links with the ISI in Coimbatore and threatened to recreate the 1998 blasts.
Besides, Delhi has witnessed more than 50 email threat incidents targeting over 500 schools and other government institutions in the past two years.
With his arrest, the Delhi Police expects to make progress in the case related to 100 bomb threat emails sent to the High Court, district courts, and schools in the national capital.
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