Lawyers in Karkardooma Court go on a flash strike, resolve to not allow police to enter the complex: Why are they angry?

The circular mentioned instances of alleged failure by police to act on complaints by lawyers. (Express Photo)

Work has stopped in Northeast Delhi’s Karkardooma Courts complex after lawyers went on a strike on Friday (March 20) to protest the alleged police inaction on a complaint of assault and robbery filed by one of their colleagues.

The lawyers have also alleged that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ghazipur police station, in whose jurisdiction the alleged crime took place, was trying to “shield the real culprits”.

At a meeting on Thursday, the Shahdara Bar Association (SBA), which represents all lawyers in the Karkardooma Courts complex, called for a total suspension of work on Friday and to stop the entry of police to the complex.