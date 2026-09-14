Op Safed Sagar veteran assaulted with iron rod in Gurgaon over parking

A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain, who served during Operation Safed Sagar in the 1999 Kargil War, was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod following an altercation over vehicle parking in Gurgaon, police said on Monday.

The IAF veteran, Amit Kumar Gupta, sustained a head injury and a fracture to his left arm, and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, officials said.

In his complaint filed on Sunday, Gupta said he and his family had gone to a restaurant in M3M Magnum Business Park, Sector 58, for dinner around 8 pm on September 10.

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After dropping his family near the entrance, he proceeded to park the vehicle but was allegedly turned away from multiple parking areas by the staff.