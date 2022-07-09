Kapil Mishra, Tajinder Bagga among those at Hindu Ekta march in Delhi

Hindu outfits, spearheaded by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Saturday as part of a ‘Sankalp March’.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that the march is meant to be a message that the country will run according to the constitution and not the sharia. “The death of Kanhaiya Lal, Umesh Kolhe…jihadi modules are becoming active. It is not just sloganeering, they are implementing it. This is the message of Hindu ekta. Lakhs of people have gathered here. Jan mein rosh bhi hain, aakrosh bhi hain,” he said.

A large crowd of people marched from Mandi House, via Barakhamba Road and Tolstoy Marg, to Jantar Mantar, with several roads in the area remaining closed to traffic.

People belonging to units of the Rashtriya Hindu Vahini, VHP, and Sewa Bharti were among those who marched. One of the demands being raised was the death penalty for those who killed Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe.

On why the march was being organised, Tajinder Pal Bagga, who was also at Mandi House, said, “Jihadi takate…they are trying to control the law based on jihad. The country will run not based on sharia but accordiing to the constitution.” While around 4000 to 5000 people had gathered in the morning, the crowd was expected to swell to around 20,000 people over the day, he said.

Adesh Gupta, BJP Delhi Unit president, told the media at Mandi House, “Bharat samvidhan se chalta hain, dharmik kanoon se nahi chalta hain. Nobody has the right to take the law into their hands.”