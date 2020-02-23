Remove CAA protesters within 3 days or we won’t listen to you: Kapil Mishra warns Delhi Police

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra at a pro-CAA rally in Maujpur on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra) Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra at a pro-CAA rally in Maujpur on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra)

Giving a three-day ‘ultimatum’ to the Delhi Police to remove the protesters blocking the traffic at Jaffrabad and Chandbagh roads, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra Sunday said he won’t let another Shaheen Bagh being created in the national capital.

Mishra had called a pro-CAA rally at Maujpur traffic signal, close to Jaffrabad Metro Station where at least 500 people have been staging a sit-in protest from Saturday night against the new Citizenship Law.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said, “We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrabad and Chandbagh road cleared”.

In a video tweeted by him where he can be seen addressing the gathering, Mishra said, “They (protestors) want to create trouble in Delhi. That’s why they have closed the roads. That’s why they have created a riot-like situation here. We have not pelted any stone.

“Till US President is in India, we are leaving the area peacefully. After that we won’t listen to you (police) if the roads are not vacated by then,” he told the gathering.

In the evening, a stone-pelting incident was reported near Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station, close to the site of anti-CAA protests, even as police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Mishra is not new to making controversial remarks. Earlier, he was barred from campaigning for 48-hours by the Election Commission of India over his ‘India vs Pakistan’ remark during the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections.

