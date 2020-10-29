Defamation case: Kapil Mishra apologises to Satyender Jain over bribery remark

BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology to Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, before a Delhi court, for levelling graft allegations against the latter shortly after he was expelled by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2017.

Jain had filed a criminal defamation case against Mishra where he submitted that on May 7, 2017, the BJP leader, in a statement, had accused him of giving a bribe to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 5. Mishra was summoned in this case and charges were also framed against him under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, the BJP leader told a Special MP/MLA court, presided by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, that he is “ready to make the statement before the court tendering unconditional apology.” If Mishra “makes the statement before the court he shall withdraw the present complaint”, Jain told the court.

After the statements by Mishra and Jain were recorded, the complaint was withdrawn and subsequently disposed off by the court.

During the course of the case, Jain had submitted extracts of the statements made by Mishra to various newspapers, which read, “Day before yesterday, at Kejriwal’s house, I saw Satender Jain give Kejriwal Rs.2 crores in cash, said Mishra. Jain is Health and PWD minister in the Kejriwal government. “I asked him ‘What is this?’ He (Kejriwal) refused to answer. And then he said ‘In politics things like this happen that can only be talked about later.”

Jain also told the court that “the accused did not stop here and further went on to malafidely link the complainant with the allegations of corruption and illegitimate multi crores deals.”

During the hearing, Mishra’s lawyers had argued that the “statement made by the accused was in public good.”

