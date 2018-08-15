Kanwaria rampage: Police pick up nine, all from the capital

Kanwarias captured on video vandalising the car. Kanwarias captured on video vandalising the car.

A week after a group of kanwarias were caught on camera vandalising an i10 car outside Moti Nagar Metro station, police have arrested five men and apprehended four juveniles in connection with the incident. Police had earlier arrested two men involved in the case.

According to police, a team of 25 officers from the Delhi Police Special Staff had their task cut out. “We had footage from several CCTVs and individual photographs of the accused were developed. But to catch them, we had to speak to more than a thousand people in west Delhi,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Singh.

On August 8, the men were caught on camera vandalising the vehicle and assaulting one of the occupants who, police alleged, accidentally grazed past the crowd of kanwarias and slapped one of them. The claims were made by the DCP, based on an inquiry by an ACP-rank officer.

Police said the team spoke to officials at 11 rest shelters along the yatra route as well as temple priests for clues regarding the men, before finding registers containing thousands of names of every kanwaria who stopped at the shelters. The officers then spent a considerable part of the last week conducting door-to-door verification in Dwarka, Najafgarh and other parts of west Delhi.

Eventually, the police team managed to identify all the accused and picked them up from various parts of west Delhi. Of the nine accused, four are juveniles who have been detained, while the others have been arrested and produced before various local courts, police said.

Police said the five men have been identified as Aman Kumar, Jogesh, Sachin, Vishal and Jitender. While Jitender is a graduate and works as a stenographer, the others work in local stalls, or as electricians and painters.

Police had initially arrested one of the accused, Rahul, two days after the incident. Based on his statement, police ascertained that the accused were all residents of Delhi.

Police narrowed down their search to Najafgarh, Dwarka and Bindapur after the special staff carried out a route analysis. Staff from various police stations in the west district worked in a night-long operation and managed to track down all the accused, police said.

“The main accused in the case, Aman, had claimed that ‘holy water’ he was carrying spilt when the car hit him. He has not said anything about anyone slapping him so far,” DCP Singh said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App