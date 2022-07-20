scorecardresearch
Kanwar yatri from Rajasthan killed in road accident in Greater Noida

The deceased has been identified as Brajlal, 75, a resident of the Karauli district in Rajasthan, according to officials.

July 20, 2022 10:52:15 am
"The deceased, along with 30-35 other Kanwar yatris, was travelling from Haridwar to Rajasthan after completing the Kanwar rituals," the police said. (Express File Photo by Amit Mehra)

A Kanwar pilgrim from Rajasthan was killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into him as he was crossing National Highway 91 in Greater Noida late Tuesday, said the police Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Brajlal, 75, a resident of the Karauli district in Rajasthan, according to officials.

“The deceased, along with 30-35 other Kanwar yatris, was travelling from Haridwar to Rajasthan after completing the Kanwar rituals. Around 8 pm on Tuesday, the group stopped at a dhaba on the highway near Dadri to have refreshments,” said Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer Dadri.

“The deceased wanted to use the bathroom and decided to cross the road to go to a nearby field. While crossing the road, an unidentified vehicle crashed into him and fled, which he and his fellow travellers could not identify. His fellow travellers called the police and he was hospitalised, and while undergoing treatment he passed away late Tuesday,” added Kumar.

Brajlal’s son, Hari Om, 29, said that they could not see the vehicle that hit his father as they were facing the dhaba. “He was hit while crossing the road from the other side,” said Om, adding that his father was taken to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital in Noida’s Sector 30.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his son and other Kanwar yatris and it has been taken back to Rajasthan, said the police.

