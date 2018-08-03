Kanwar Yatra 2018: Delhi Police issues advisory for Sharavan Shivratri

During the period of Kanwaria movement, traffic violations will be checked by on the spot prosecution. (Express photo by Anand Singh/File) During the period of Kanwaria movement, traffic violations will be checked by on the spot prosecution. (Express photo by Anand Singh/File)

As the Kanwar Yatra — an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva’s devotees, also known as Kanwariyas — begins this season, Delhi Police have issued an advisory for the Kanwariyas visiting the national capital and different cities of Haryana and Rajasthan.

The Delhi Traffic Police have put in place elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwariyas and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees. The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of policemen on duty. During the period of Kanwaria movement, traffic violations will be checked by on the spot prosecution.

Every year, devotees travel on foot from Gau Mukh Gangotri Dham and Haridwar carrying ‘Ganga Jal’ for offering it on Shiva temples on Sharavan Shivratri which falls on August 9 this year. “It is expected that the number of devotees, who started their yatra on July 28, will increase by August 4,” the advisory read.

The main routes for pedestrian Kanwarias through Delhi are as follows

# Apsara Border -Shahdara flyover- Seelampur ‘T’ point- ISBT flyover- Boulevard road- Rani Jhansi Road- Faiz Road- Upper Ridge Road (Vandemataram Marg) – Dhaula Kuna- NH-8 and exit from Rajokri border to enter Haryana.

# Bhopura border- Wazirabad road- Loni flyover- Gokulpuri ‘T’ point – NH1 and further towards new ISBT bridge.

# Maharajpur border, road no. 56, Ghazipur border-NH24-Ring road- Mathura road and exit from Badarpur border to enter Haryana.

# Kalindi Kunj-Mathura road- Badarpur border.

# Kalindi Kunj-Mathura road- Modi mill- Maa Anand Mai Marg- MB Road

Diversion plan during the days of heavy rush hours

During Shravan, due to the movement of Kanwarias and setting up of “Kanwaria Camps” on roadsides, traffic congestion is experienced at several places. Generally, heavy traffic congestion occurs on Rani Jhansi road from Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire station, Boulevard road and at Azad Market Chowk, Gokalpuri flyover, 66 Foota road, Maujpur chowk, Badarpur “T” point, Mathura road.

To minimise the inconvenience, Delhi police has also said, “Heavy transport vehicles will be diverted by UP Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24 and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad road via Bhopura and towards GT road via Apsara border. HTVs except city buses will not be allowed on GT road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad road.”

“Heavy commercial transport vehicle, except city buses, coming from GT Karnal road at outer ring road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad road and GT road towards Shahdara. Vehicles coming from Loni road will also be diverted on Wazirabad road to exit from the Outer ring road,” according to the advisory.

Also, heavy commercial transport vehicles, expect city buses, coming from internal areas like Sonia Vihar, PTS Wazirabad Pushta, Pushta Road will be diverted towards Outer Ring Road via Wazirabad road to take NH-24.

Delhi Police have also advised motorists and road users to plan their movement in advance to avoid inconvenience and delay.

