Kanpur effect in Noida: Police attach Rs 13.3 crore assets of history-sheeters

Noida police have attached properties and assets worth Rs 13.3 crore of several criminals since Saturday as part of the state-wide crackdown on people booked under the Gangster Act.

The action comes after eight policemen were killed during a failed raid to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey from a Kanpur village.

Noida police have identified several gangsters, including Sundar Bhati who is accused of murder, kidnapping, extortion and other crimes.

“As per the directives of the Commissionerate, properties and assets of four criminals worth Rs 2 crores were attached on Monday. The attached items include plots in Greater Noida villages and several vehicles. The operation against criminals will continue. Announcements to the local public were also made that the houses are being attached under Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 3.

Noida police on Saturday attached illegal properties worth Rs 7 crore belonging to Sundar Bhati and his gang members. A boundary wall belonging to Bhati’s plot in Greater Noida’s Ghaghola area was razed by police using a bulldozer.

According to police, in the last 48 hours, properties worth Rs 13.3 crore have been seized and several destroyed, which will send a “strong message” to criminals active in the region.

Bhati, lodged in Hamirpur Jail, has 48 cases registered against him in Gautam Buddh Nagar. His earliest cases date back to 1992 for “attempt to murder”.

According to police, Bhati has built a gang over two decades in western UP, which carries out murder, kidnapping and extortion at his behest. In several cases, he is said to have threatened businessmen for favourable tenders. He was arrested in 2014 from his native village in Greater Noida after a brief encounter.

