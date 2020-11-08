‘Kanoon Ki Chopal’ At Tihar, Mandoli jails, radio show for inmates on legal issues

DG (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel and Member Secretary DSLSA Kawaljeet Arora hosting the radio programme

A weekly radio programme, called Kanoon Ki Chopal, was launched Saturday for Mandoli and Tihar Jail inmates to help them understand the law and legal procedures related to their cases.

Prison officials said the inmates need legal counsel as some of them have not had a chance to meet their families and speak to their lawyers regularly due to the Covid pandemic.

DG (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said they will work with the Delhi State Legislative Services Authority (DSLSA) to have lawyers or judicial officers on the radio show to answer questions for inmates.

Inmates in jails will be given time before the show to submit their questions. Once these are compiled, prison authorities will take out common questions and will give them to the show host.

The DSLSA released a statement, saying: “Inmates always have many questions about their cases, procedure and law.

We want to address this issue so that these questions may be answered as far as possible. Radio is a dynamic, interactive and fascinating mechanism to communicate…”

DG Goel said they also used the radio service to make announcements about Covid news, precautions and other updates.

A jail official said they have already received multiple queries at Tihar’s jail no. 4. “This show is necessary. Many inmates are stressed over bail applications and the furlough process. They are not aware of legal terms and procedures. We have already received several questions about bail and the parole system. Some have also asked about their cases and the court’s orders. We have submitted these questions to the seniors,” said the official.

On Diwali celebrations in prisons, DG Goel said: “This year, we can’t celebrate Diwali due to active Covid cases in the jails. We will serve special meals on the days of puja and the festival, but we can’t organise aarti and cultural activities.”

For inmates who want to offer prayers, officials have allowed them to do so in their cells.

Inmates listen to hymns and other songs in the morning for two-three hours through the prison radio system. “We do this on most days at Tihar and Mandoli jails. People submit the choice of their songs and we play the recorded versions next day. We are still trying to make the prisons Covid-free. We want inmates to stay inside their cells, but also keep them entertained and healthy,” said an official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd