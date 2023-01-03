Kanjhawala incident: Delhi women’s commission recommends high-level committee, more women cops

In the wake of the Kanjhawala hit-run-accident which killed a woman, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has recommended to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) setting up a committee to tackle crimes against women, increasing police strength, increasing the number of women police officers, improving PCR system and sensitising the force.

Anjali Singh, 20, on a two-wheeler was hit by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car and her body was dragged for around 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on New Year’s day.

Advertisement

The commission, in its letter to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, suggested these five steps under Section 10 of the Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994, to be implemented in the capital.

The commission suggested that the home ministry should set up a high-level committee under Home Minister Amit Shah. It should include the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, chief minister of Delhi, home secretary, police commissioner and DCW chairperson, and should be mandated to meet once a month and create a coordinated strategy for tackling crimes against women and girls in the capital, it said.

Advertisement

The commission further recommended that the accountability of Delhi Police should be increased urgently and the officers sensitised on issues concerning crimes against women and girls in the capital.

“The Home Ministry must set up an example in the Kanjhawala case by taking action against those police officers who failed in protecting the girl while she·was being dragged for·12 km on the streets of Delhi,” the commission further added.

Advertisement

It also suggested increasing the human resources of Delhi Police and said that each police station continues to function at less than half its sanctioned strength.

Advertisement

“The Delhi Police had demanded 66,000 additional police personnel 20 years back from the Government. The same has not been provided to them till date! In April 2018, after my hunger strike, 3000 additional police forces were sanctioned for Delhi,” said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in the letter. Women form a measly 9 per cent of the police force which should also be increased, she said.

Presently, due to a shortage of resources, Delhi Police personnel are made to work long hours and handle hundreds of cases. Increasing the resources of the police shall help reduce the workload and increase the quality of their performance. The home ministry should therefore urgently provide Delhi Police with adequate human resources so that it functions more effectively, the letter said.

The commission said that through media reports, it has been learnt that in the Kanjhawala case, eyewitnesses made several calls to the emergency helpline number of Delhi Police, but allegedly no PCR van reached the spot for several hours. This is unacceptable and the PCR unit of Delhi Police should be strengthened so that it is equipped to deal with emergency situations.

The home ministry must take steps to modernise Delhi Police and they should be provided with state-of-the art infrastructure to deal with crimes against women in the capital. Further, all police personnel must undergo regular gender sensitisation programs, it added.