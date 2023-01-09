Kanjhawala hit-and-run case: Accused knew Anjali was under their car, police tell court

The Delhi Police told a court Monday that the accused persons in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case knew that 20-year-old Anjali Singh was stuck under the wheels of their car, on the basis of new CCTV footage.

The revelation was made before Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal, who sent six of the accused to 14-day judicial custody.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, who appeared on behalf of police, told the court that police had access to six new CCTV footage and in one footage, two persons were seen getting down from the car and they saw that “something is there and despite knowing that someone was stuck, they continued to drive”.

The court asked the identity of the accused persons, however, Shrivastava did not reveal their names in open court.

When the court asked what police did when custody of the accused persons was granted, the APP said they were questioned and that they were not telling the correct route, but after sustained interrogation and CCTV footage, it emerged that they knew that somebody was stuck under the wheels of their car.

Police said they have examined over 20 witnesses and identified a new witness who was present near the crime scene.

The court also asked police why it could not “capture it (CCTV footage) in one go” when it was informed that they were still in the process of collecting CCTV footage from the route.

The court sent the accused – Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, Ashutosh and Mithun – to judicial custody after police moved a judicial custody application saying their custody was no longer required.

Furthermore, accused Ashutosh moved his bail application before the court. The court has asked police to file its reply by Tuesday.

On Saturday, the court had granted bail to the seventh accused, Ankush, who had surrendered before police. He had allegedly conspired to shield his brother Amit Khanna. However, since he was facing IPC sections that were bailable and carried a maximum punishment of three years, the court had granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Singh was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by the accused’s car, and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.