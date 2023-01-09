Kanjhawala hit-and-run: 6 accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court Monday sent six men involved in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run incident to 14-day judicial custody. The men were arrested in connection with the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was crushed under their car in Sultanpuri early on New Year’s Day. They also dragged Singh’s body 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal sent the accused – Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, Ashutosh and Mithun – to judicial custody after police moved a judicial custody application informing the court that their custody was no longer required.

Furthermore, accused Ashutosh moved his bail application before the court. The court has asked police to file its reply by Tuesday.

On Saturday, the court had granted bail to the seventh accused, Ankush,who had surrendered before police. He had allegedly conspired to shield his brother Amit Khanna. However, since he was facing IPC sections that were bailable and carried a maximum punishment of three years, the court had granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.