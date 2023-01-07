Kanjhawala hit-and-run: Two men who ‘lied’ about vehicle driver’s identity arrested

Written by Arnabjit Sur

The Delhi Police has arrested Ashutosh Bhardwaj, the brother-in-law of the owner of the car that allegedly dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to her death in Kanjhawala in Outer Delhi, and Ankush Khanna, who allegedly tried to cover up the incident along with the former, officials said on Friday morning.

Police said that Ankush, accused Amit Khanna’s brother, who along with Ashutosh allegedly lied about the vehicle’s driver and tried to mislead the investigation, surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station. Senior police officers said that Ashutosh (28) was arrested from Budh Vihar in Northwest Delhi.

The vehicle’s owner, Lokesh, had given his car to Ashutosh, who subsequently gave it to his friend Amit Khanna. “He lied to police that Deepak Khanna (among the accused) took the vehicle from him and that he was driving the car,” a senior officer said.

Investigation found that Deepak was persuaded by his cousins and friends to tell police that he was with them at the time of the accident as none of them had a driving licence, police had said. They had also found that Deepak’s phone location and call records showed he was home all day.

According to the FIR, Ashutosh, who works with a tech firm in Noida, is an accomplice who knew about the body but did not inform police and lied that Deepak was the driver. “Amit was driving the vehicle during the time of the incident and he does not have a driving licence,” police said. An officer said the accused persons allegedly did not tell Ashutosh what they were going to do with the car and that Deepak used to frequently borrow the car from Ashutosh.

“After the incident, the five accused, Ankush and Ashutosh, planned to mislead the police. We have gathered footage from several CCTV cameras located along the 10-12 km stretch and are taking the accused to recreate the scene of the crime,” another officer said.

After the incident, Amit told his brother Ankush about the incident. Ankush allegedly asked him to contact Deepak, their cousin, who later shouldered the blame for the incident. A police source said, “We have found a CCTV footage where Ashutosh can be seen walking outside his house in Rohini a little after the accident took place… he was possibly speaking to Deepak and Amit…”

Ashutosh and Ankush were added as accused in the existing FIR for allegedly shielding the five accused and misleading and hampering the investigation and have been booked under IPC section 201 (destruction of evidence).

DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said that Nidhi (20), who was riding pillion with Anjali at the time of the incident, has joined the investigation. “She is one of the primary eyewitnesses and CCTV footage will be corroborated with her statements,” an officer said.