Kanjhawala hit-and-run case: Delhi court denies bail to man who lied about driver’s identity

A Delhi court denied bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj accused of lying about the identity of the driver of the car that killed and dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh in Kanjhawala.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal denied bail to Ashutosh taking note of the prosecution’s arguments that the investigation was at a nascent stage.

Police stated that he misled and harboured other accused persons.

However, his lawyer Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary submitted that there are videos showing that the applicant was at his home during the incident.

His lawyer argued that his GPS location and CDR also prove that he was not in the car.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava said the authenticity of the videos could not be ascertained at this stage. The prosecutor told the court that it was not the police stand that Ashutosh was never in the car but that he provided his vehicle to a person who was not authorised to drive.

The court has so far granted bail to Ankush, who had surrendered before police. He had allegedly conspired to shield his brother Amit Khanna. However, since he was facing IPC sections that were bailable and carried a maximum punishment of three years, the court granted him bail on the personal bond of Rs 20,000.

The six men were arrested for allegedly killing Anjali Singh after crushing her under their car in Sultanpuri early on New Year’s Eve.

They also dragged Singh’s body 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.