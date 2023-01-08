scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Kanjhawala death: Day after his arrest, bail to Ankush

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagarpreet Hooda said that Ankush, accused Amit Khanna’s brother, was produced before the Rohini court and police demanded his police custody.

Ashutosh was arrested in the early hours of Friday, and police obtained his three-day police custody.

Ankush Khanna, who allegedly lied about the identity of the driver of the vehicle that purportedly dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh for 12 km from Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Saturday, a day after his arrest.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagarpreet Hooda said that Ankush, accused Amit Khanna’s brother, was produced before the Rohini court and police demanded his police custody. “However, the punishment under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 212 (harbouring offender) is only three years. Hence, it is a bailable offence. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000,” he said.

Ankush had surrendered at Sultanpuri police station on Friday evening. Police had said that he, along with Ashutosh, who took the car from his brother-in-law Lokesh, lied to the police about the driver of the car being Deepak, who is also among the accused, and not Amit, as the former was the only one with a driver’s licence. However, police analysed Deepak’s call detail records and found that he was at his home during the time of the incident.

More from Delhi

Ashutosh was arrested in the early hours of Friday, and police obtained his three-day police custody.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 06:25 IST
Next Story

On its fourth anniversary, a look back at India’s Test triumph in Australia

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close