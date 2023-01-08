Kanjhawala death: Day after his arrest, bail to Ankush

Ankush Khanna, who allegedly lied about the identity of the driver of the vehicle that purportedly dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh for 12 km from Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Saturday, a day after his arrest.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagarpreet Hooda said that Ankush, accused Amit Khanna’s brother, was produced before the Rohini court and police demanded his police custody. “However, the punishment under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 212 (harbouring offender) is only three years. Hence, it is a bailable offence. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000,” he said.

Ankush had surrendered at Sultanpuri police station on Friday evening. Police had said that he, along with Ashutosh, who took the car from his brother-in-law Lokesh, lied to the police about the driver of the car being Deepak, who is also among the accused, and not Amit, as the former was the only one with a driver’s licence. However, police analysed Deepak’s call detail records and found that he was at his home during the time of the incident.

Ashutosh was arrested in the early hours of Friday, and police obtained his three-day police custody.