Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Kanjhawala case: Sixth accused who ‘lied’ about driver’s identity sent to 4-day police custody

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal sent Bhardwaj to four days of custody following police allegations that he gave a false statement to police about the identity of the driver.

Kanjhawala case: Sixth accused who 'lied' about driver's identity sent to 4-day police custody
A Delhi court Friday sent Ashutosh Bhardwaj, the brother-in-law of the owner of the car that dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to death in Kanjhawala on New Year’s eve, to four-day police custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal sent Bhardwaj to four days of custody following police allegations that he gave a false statement to police about the identity of the driver. Bhardwaj was arrested on Friday following this, police said.

The police investigation has found that Deepak Khanna was asked by his cousins and friends to tell police that he was with them at the time of the accident as he was the only person with a driving licence, police had said earlier. Police had found that Deepak’s phone location and call records showed he was at home all day.

The police also told the court that they had CCTV footage from a local eatery which had blurred faces and believe that Bhardwaj may be one of them.

The police moved a 5-day police remand application for the accused, informing the court that they wanted to confront him with the other accused to “establish linkages”.

“He earlier said someone else was the driver. He can do anything to save himself. He gave a false statement,” a police officer told the court.

Police told the court that the seventh accused Ankush made a phone call to the accused, and arranged an auto for them after the incident. “He is one of the main conspirators in this case. We need to confront all the accused together to establish their roles. The investigation is at a nascent stage. They have been changing their versions during the questioning and we need to question them all together,” the officer told the court.

On Thursday, the court sent five accused Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun to four-day police custody.

The five men were arrested for allegedly killing Anjali after crushing her under their car and dragging her body 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 18:45 IST
