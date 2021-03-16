JNU sedition case: Court tells police to give chargesheet copy to accused

Former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, appeared before a Delhi court Monday in connection with a sedition case. The court took cognizance of the chargesheet and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma directed police to supply a copy of the same to all the accused.

The court also granted bail to seven accused persons who were not arrested in the case. “Considering the grounds mentioned in the applications on behalf of the accused persons, they are admitted to be released on bail on furnishing of personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 each with one surety of the like amount,” the court said.

Kanhaiya’s lawyers had also asked the court if he could be exempted from the next date of hearing, which would include scrutiny of documents, since he had “social commitments”.

The court, however, said it would consider the exemption applications on each date of hearing. The lawyers for various accused also prayed that the next date of hearing be taken up at the earliest. The court has set the next date of hearing on April 7.

In its chargesheet, police claimed Kumar led a procession and supported — along with others named as accused — seditious slogans raised on the JNU campus on February 9, 2016, during an event to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

The accused face charges under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 143, 149 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).