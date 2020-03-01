Delhi govt’s nod in Kanhaiya sedition case: Cong says AAP, BJP two sides of same coin; Left blames ‘BJP pressure’

CPI leader D Raja said Kejriwal had in 2016 called these videos doctored and asked how did he suddenly realise that there are evidence against Kanhaiya, who was then the JNU Students’ Union. CPI leader D Raja said Kejriwal had in 2016 called these videos doctored and asked how did he suddenly realise that there are evidence against Kanhaiya, who was then the JNU Students’ Union.

The Congress and the Left on Saturday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government for its sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with a sedition case.

The Congress said the AAP’s thinking is the same as that of the BJP and they were “two sides of the same coin”.



Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the move exposes Kejriwal and his government.

“Whatever has happened till now, whether it was CAA or NPR, the AAP has the same thinking as that of the BJP. They are two sides of the same coin, their thinking isn’t different,” Sharma told reporters. “They do not have the police but they have the administration. Whether it is the magistrate or other officials they could have given orders,” he said, alleging that the AAP has acted selectively on cases which “raises questions over its mentality”.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the AAP government, saying it was “no less ill-informed than the Centre” in its understanding of the sedition law.

“Delhi Government is no less ill-informed than the central government in its understanding of sedition law,” Chidambaram tweeted. “I strongly disapprove of the sanction granted to prosecute Mr Kanhaiya Kumar and others for alleged offences under sections 124A and 120B of IPC,” the former home minister said.

CPI leader Raja said, “What is this change of mind and change of politics? More than surprising, it raises questions about Kejriwal. We are confident that Kanhaiya Kumar will come out unscathed, as the charges are false and politically motivated. It is unfortunate that the Kejriwal government has succumbed to political pressure and granted permission to prosecute Kanhaiya.”

CPI Bihar Secretary Satyanarayan Singh said, “After Arvind Kejriwal won elections, he has come under BJP pressure to allow prosecution sanction… As Kanhaiya is getting popular, BJP is wary of his rise in state politics. But Kanhaiya will emerge stronger.”

CPI-ML Bihar secretary Kunal said the Delhi government acted under “BJP and RSS pressure”. “Kanhaiya’s case will not stand in court as criticising government policies is not sedition. BJP has been trying to muzzle voices of dissent.”

