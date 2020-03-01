People who say Godse was right making allegations: Kanhaiya

Kanhaiya Kumar said, “They want to put guns and rods in the hands of our children, but makes his own son BCCI secretary. They are making the sons of labourers as rioters by making them fight each other.” (File) Kanhaiya Kumar said, “They want to put guns and rods in the hands of our children, but makes his own son BCCI secretary. They are making the sons of labourers as rioters by making them fight each other.” (File)

People who say Godse was right and Mahatma Gandhi “wrong” are now leveling allegations and calling people who speak the truth, fight for justice and save the Constitution “anti-national”, CPI leader and former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar said in Ranchi.

Speaking at a rally against CAA, NRC and NPR outside Kadru Haj House here on Friday night, Kanhaiya said he is praying for the people who died in Delhi riots. He said that those who are “against people of the country, against the very foundations of India’s independence, and who term Godse as correct and Gandhi wrong” are the very people who are polarising Hindu and Muslim communities and making them fight each other. This, he said, is meant to divert attention from the fundamental issues.

“Jab sach bolna gunah ho jaye. (Iski) tamaam kimto ko chukaate hue, tamam khatro ko gholte hue, sach bolne ki himmat hamare andar honi chahiye jo aaj ki zaroorat hai. (when speaking the truth becomes an offence, we should have the courage to speak the truth, which is a need of the hour).”

Taking a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah, without naming him, the CPI leader, fresh from a “Jan Gan Man yatra” across days in Bihar, which attracted large crowds, said, “They want to put guns and rods in the hands of our children, but makes his own son BCCI secretary. They are making the sons of labourers as rioters by making them fight each other.”

Shah’s son Jay Shah is BCCI secretary.

