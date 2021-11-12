‘Insult to freedom fighters’: Delhi BJP spokesperson demands action against Kangana Ranaut for ‘freedom only in 2014’ comment

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has termed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s statement that what India achieved in 1947 was alms (bheek) but not freedom as an insult to the freedom fighters’ sacrifices and demanded action against her.

Ranaut’s video went viral on social media with several people strongly criticising what the actor had said. In the clip, she is heard saying that what India got in 1947 was “alms”. “That was not freedom but ‘bheekh’ (alms), and the freedom came in 2014,” she added, supposedly referring to the year in which the Narendra Modi-led government came to power.

Kapoor tweeted, “Being the son of a freedom fighter and coming from the family of freedom fighters, Kangna Ranaut statement that India’s independence was given in bheek, I find it the biggest misuse of freedom (of speech) and an insult to the sacrifice of freedom fighters,” he tweeted in Hindi.

I wish the judicial system of India takes cognisance, he added in his tweet. Kapoor said what she said was bad and if there is any provision, then the law must take action.

कभी महात्मा गांधी जी के त्याग और तपस्या का अपमान, कभी उनके हत्यारे का सम्मान, और अब शहीद मंगल पाण्डेय से लेकर रानी लक्ष्मीबाई, भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की कुर्बानियों का तिरस्कार। इस सोच को मैं पागलपन कहूँ या फिर देशद्रोह? pic.twitter.com/Gxb3xXMi2Z — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 11, 2021

“Every freedom fighter’s family feels hurt and this is the biggest misuse of freedom of speech,” he said.

Earlier, BJP MP Varun Gandhi had also come out strongly against Ranaut’s statement.