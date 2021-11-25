Kangana Ranaut summoned by Delhi Assembly panel over her remarks on Sikhs

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly over her remarks against Sikhs through her Instagram profile on December 6. Ranaut has been told to appear before the committee headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on December 6.

“The Committee has received multiple complaints eliciting outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts allegedly published by Ms. Kangana Ranaut, the film actress, on her official Instagram Account namely @kanganaranaut. According to the complainants, the stories published by Ms. Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram Account which has a massive reach and is being followed by around 80 lakh of people worldwide, specifically illustrates the instances which hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Community and has a tendency to disturb the peace and harmony of the society,” a statement issued by the committee said.

“Given the gravity and the importance of all these issues in the NCT of Delhi, the committee on ‘Peace and Harmony’ under the Chairmanship of MLA Raghav Chadha has summoned Ms. Kangana Ranaut to appear before the Committee so as to deliberate on the present issue in a more comprehensive and coherent manner. The summons were issued and she has been called to appear on 06.12.2021 at 12 pm,” the statement added.

The committee was formed after riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020 with a mandate to look into incidents that could disrupt peace in the city. Last week, the committee questioned Facebook officials over hate speech and the efforts of the platform to counter it.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against the actress in Mumbai by members of the Sikh community for her comments against farmers of the Sikh community and terming them terrorists.