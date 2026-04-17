‘It was like climbing Mount Everest’: How a 19-year-old DU student set an 18-hour swim record across Palk Strait

At 1.30 am on April 12, 19-year-old Kamya Bharadwaj stood at the shoreline at Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi before slipping into the Indian Ocean for the longest swim of her life.

There were no cheering crowds, just a crew boat drifting at a distance and a kayak for emergency support.

In 18 hours and 15 minutes, the Delhi University student swam across the Palk Strait to Sri Lanka’s Talaimannar and back. Kamya had broken a national record, becoming only the second Indian woman to complete the double crossing.

But in that first moment, none of that existed yet. She only recalls the water and the will to keep moving through the tide.

“It was like climbing Mount Everest,” says Kamya as she tries to explain the scale of her swim to someone who has never been in the middle of the sea.

The swim had been fixed well in advance, with permissions secured from the Indian Navy, the Sri Lankan Navy, and the Ministry of Home Affairs. A slot was booked for a particular date and observers were assigned.

She began from the “end of India” at 1.30 am. By 10.35 pm, she had reached Talaimannar, where officials recorded her arrival. The return journey ended at 7.45 am the next day. “I completed it in 18 hours and 15 minutes… and created a new Indian national record!” she exclaims.

From giving up to finding new purpose

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Kamya, who lives in Gurgaon, is a second-year BSc (Hons) Zoology student at Dyal Singh College. She began swimming at the age of 10, “just… as a life-saving skill”.

At a government pool in Kamla Nehru Park, “that is broken down now,” she says she would linger after beginner sessions to watch state and district swimmers train. “We (my family) then talked to the coach… and I entered professional swimming.”

Even then, she did not quite believe she belonged “because of my body type”. “I am… short and… very bulky,” she says.

She tried other sports — cricket and boxing — but something kept pulling her back to the pool. “… I lacked confidence due to my height,” she says. “But… sports… gave me confidence… without sports, I have nothing.”

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In 2023, when she was in Class XII, an injury — an Achilles tendon tear — left her in a hole.

“I think I actually hit rock bottom at that time,” Kamya says, recounting how she stayed in her room, disconnected from people, and decided she would leave swimming altogether.

She got into DU, attended classes regularly in her first semester, and tried to build a life away from the pool. But her father, who had left his job in the garment industry to support her training, kept urging her to go back. “He said… ‘at least do it for your lifestyle… you will refresh yourself’,” she recalls.

In 2025, she heard about an 81-km open water swim in the Ganga at Murshidabad. “I thought, why not give this a chance.”

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Kamya completed it in 12 hours and 45 minutes, becoming the first female swimmer from Haryana to do so on her first attempt.

This was the turning point.

And it was here that the idea of the Palk Strait took shape.

Most swimmers attempt a one-way crossing. Her father suggested: “Why not go for something different… that was double way,” she says.

There had only been one woman before her to complete it. Kamya decided not just to follow, but to be faster. “We targeted to finish the stretch below 19 hours,” she says, referring to the previous record.

Gruelling prep

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What followed was training that rewired both body and mind. Open water swimming is not lane-marked — it has no walls to push off from, no predictable turns. It is governed by currents, weather, and the limits of the body over time.

Kamya prepared in a pool — six-hour continuous swims every week, and, every few weeks, sessions stretching to 12 or 13 hours.

Her days began at 4 am. She trained from 5 am to 7 am, travelled nearly two hours to college, attended classes, and returned for another two-three hours of swimming.

There were sacrifices. “I could barely go to college… I attended very few classes but I did self-study,” she says. She missed outings with friends.

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Her diet was also tightly controlled “I am a huge fan of chocolate,” she says, but training demanded restraint, and later, paradoxically, deliberate weight gain for endurance.

A week before the swim, she entered the ocean for the first time and encountered dizziness, headache and stomach pain. For a moment, she decided to quit. “I was very disappointed… I felt like I won’t be able to do it,” she says.

And then came the night of the swim. Every hour in the water, she drank liquids: coconut water, electrolytes, juices, passed to her on a stick by the boat on standby.

The mind, meanwhile, had to be managed differently. “You have to divert your mind…,” she says. Sometimes she told herself to go “a bit more”. Sometimes she imagined the appreciation waiting at the end. Sometimes she thought simply of finishing.

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And she thought of her father. “… he left everything for me… I should complete this thing,” she remembers thinking.

The sea, too, made its presence known. She was not afraid of the waves, but of what she could not see like a jellyfish that stung her. “They just attacked me,” she says. The crew handed her vinegar and medication without allowing her to touch the boat. She treated herself in the water and continued swimming.

Now back in Gurgaon, life has resumed after her achievement. Her father manages multiple businesses by himself; her mother runs a coaching centre. Her younger brother is also a swimmer. The family spent around Rs 10 lakh on this single attempt. “It was actually very tough,” says Kamya.

But she is already thinking ahead: the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, the North Channel. “I am aiming to complete all the seven oceans,” she smiles.