Kamal cricket, town hall in Delhi BJP plan to woo youth

To reach out to young voters ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi BJP has lined up a series of events for the next two months. Starting with a youth parliament in the first week of February and a ‘kamal cricket tournament’, other events include a ‘kamal yuva mahotsav’, a youth town hall, and a kamal sandesh motorcycle maharally on March 2.

The rally will be organised in all 70 Assembly seats, said Delhi BJP youth wing head Sunil Yadav. “We will be holding a youth parliament and parliamentary debates on topics related to polls and achievements of the Modi government. There will also be online competitions, in which questions related to beneficiary schemes of the Modi government will be asked,” he said.

Yadav added that the party will also hold cricket competitions in different districts from February 1-15, and winners will receive lotus-shaped trophies.

More than 1.10 lakh first-time voters were recorded during the 2017 MCD polls. “The youth should be politically aware and know what the BJP government has planned for them,” said BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh.

The party has also planned a ‘Pehla vote Modi ko do sankalp abhiyan’. A BJP leader said, “The event will be marketed to emphasise that a first vote is special, and they should make it memorable by voting for Modi.”