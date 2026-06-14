Fire breaks out at restaurant in Southeast Delhi, no casualties reported

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. (ANI video grab)

A fire broke out at the Punjabi Tadka restaurant in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area early on Sunday morning, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call about the fire was received at 4.45 am. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 5.40 am after a rescue operation. Explosion of two commercial LPG cylinders.

SDM Ved Prakash told ANI that the restaurant was closed at the time of the incident, and a banquet hall was located above it. He said the fire appeared to have started in a temporary structure on the upper floor. While the exact cause is yet to be confirmed, a short circuit is suspected.