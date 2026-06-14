Fire breaks out at restaurant in Southeast Delhi, no casualties reported

No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 09:40 AM IST
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. (ANI video grab)Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. (ANI video grab)
Make us preferred source on Google

A fire broke out at the Punjabi Tadka restaurant in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area early on Sunday morning, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call about the fire was received at 4.45 am. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 5.40 am after a rescue operation. Explosion of two commercial LPG cylinders.

SDM Ved Prakash told ANI that the restaurant was closed at the time of the incident, and a banquet hall was located above it. He said the fire appeared to have started in a temporary structure on the upper floor. While the exact cause is yet to be confirmed, a short circuit is suspected.

“All people from the adjacent building were rescued safely,” he said. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters rescued a 70–75-year-old woman safely, with no other casualties reported.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments