Fire breaks out at South Delhi restaurant, elderly woman rescued

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, while additional fire engines and a sky lift were later deployed as the flames intensified, the DFS official said. (File Photo/Representational)

A major fire that allegedly started from a tandoor at a restaurant engulfed a four-storey commercial building in South East Delhi’s Kalkaji area early Sunday morning, triggering a series of LPG cylinder explosions and causing panic among residents, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Firefighters launched an operation and rescued Sita Devi (70), who got trapped on the first floor of the adjoining residential building, officials added.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a distress call was received around 4.45 am regarding a fire at the building located in H-Block, in Kalkaji’s Krishna Market.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, while additional fire engines and a sky lift were later deployed as the flames intensified, the DFS official said.