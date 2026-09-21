A building expansion plan, an argument, and a Delhi realtor beaten to death

Behind the fight that led to the death of a 48-year-old real estate dealer in south Delhi’s Kalkaji area is a dispute over an alleged expansion on two floors of a four-storey residential building, an investigation into the chilling incident has found.

The four-storey building is a builder floor property, with each floor owned by a separate individual. According to police, residents of the upper ground and first floors were carrying out construction work and were locked in a dispute with residents on the third floor.

Sources said the bone of contention was the extension of a sunshade on the upper ground floor, to which the third-floor residents had reportedly objected. Police officers said the third-floor residents had filed a civil suit, alleging that the ongoing construction is illegal. The court asked civic officials to inspect the property and submit a report.