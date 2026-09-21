A building expansion plan, an argument, and a Delhi realtor beaten to death

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Behind the fight that led to the death of a 48-year-old real estate dealer in south Delhi’s Kalkaji area is a dispute over an alleged expansion on two floors of a four-storey residential building, an investigation into the chilling incident has found.
The four-storey building is a builder floor property, with each floor owned by a separate individual. According to police, residents of the upper ground and first floors were carrying out construction work and were locked in a dispute with residents on the third floor.
Sources said the bone of contention was the extension of a sunshade on the upper ground floor, to which the third-floor residents had reportedly objected. Police officers said the third-floor residents had filed a civil suit, alleging that the ongoing construction is illegal. The court asked civic officials to inspect the property and submit a report.
Manjeet Singh, a prominent realtor in the area, was supervising construction work on Saturday evening when an argument broke out between him and the third-floor residents. The victim’s family has alleged that the accused called several people to attack Manjeet and his brother Dilbag, who rushed to protect him. The brothers were rushed to AIIMS, where Manjit was declared dead.
Three people, two of them women, have been arrested in connection with the case. Police have identified three more people allegedly involved in the assault. Some residents claimed the civic agency had issued a notice regarding the construction, but this is yet to be verified.
Dilbag said the family was unaware of any dispute Manjeet was involved in. “We do not know what the issue was or why he was assaulted,” he said. Manjeet is survived by his wife and two teenage sons. Police are examining the exact sequence of events and the role of each person involved. Multiple teams have been formed to examine CCTV footage from cameras installed in the building and surrounding areas as part of the probe.
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