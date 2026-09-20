Late-night scuffle at Delhi residential building kills realtor, injures brother

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A late-night quarrel at a residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji turned fatal when a 48-year-old property dealer died and his brother was injured in a scuffle with a group of people near their home, the police said on Sunday.
According to the police, they received a PCR call regarding a quarrel at L-8, Kalkaji, at around 12.03 am on Sunday. A police team immediately reached the spot and learnt that a confrontation had taken place between residents of the ground and third floors of the building.
The two injured brothers were identified as Manjeet Singh alias Bunty and Dilbag Singh. They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. However, Manjeet was declared dead on arrival, while Dilbag was discharged after receiving treatment. He sustained a leg fracture, the police said.
Dilbag said he was informed around 11.30 pm on Saturday that his elder brother had been beaten up by a group of people near their home. “When I reached there, my brother was already lying unconscious on the ground. On seeing me, the attackers overpowered me and beat me as well. My sister somehow intervened, after which they left me,” he said.
Family ‘unaware of any dispute’
Dilbag said the family was unaware of any dispute involving his brother’s property business. “We do not know what the issue was or why he was assaulted,” he added.
Manjeet’s elderly mother said he is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.
A preliminary inquiry revealed that an argument had taken place outside the building before it escalated into a physical altercation. The police are examining the exact sequence of events and the role of each person involved.
The police have constituted multiple teams to examine CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas and to arrest those involved in the incident.
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