Late-night scuffle at Delhi residential building kills realtor, injures brother

A late-night quarrel at a residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji turned fatal when a 48-year-old property dealer died and his brother was injured in a scuffle with a group of people near their home, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, they received a PCR call regarding a quarrel at L-8, Kalkaji, at around 12.03 am on Sunday. A police team immediately reached the spot and learnt that a confrontation had taken place between residents of the ground and third floors of the building.

The two injured brothers were identified as Manjeet Singh alias Bunty and Dilbag Singh. They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. However, Manjeet was declared dead on arrival, while Dilbag was discharged after receiving treatment. He sustained a leg fracture, the police said.