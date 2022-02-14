Kala Ramachandran to be new Gurgaon police commissioner

Kala Ramachandran, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, will replace KK Rao as the police commissioner of Gurgaon after the latter was transferred with immediate effect late on Sunday night.

Ramachandran was earlier posted as principal secretary, transport department, a cadre post of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Rao was among the 15 IPS and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers, who were transferred, as per an order issued by the Haryana government’s home department.

A 1996 batch IPS officer, Rao has been transferred as inspector general of police (IGP), CPT and R, Bhondsi. Rao had taken charge in Gurgaon on June 30, 2020, in his second tenure as commissioner after he had been in the post for eight months from June 2018 to February 2019, following which he was transferred as Faridabad police commissioner.

In the reshuffle, Maqsood Ahmed, who was the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) east in Gurgaon, has been transferred as superintendent of police (SP), Kaithal.

Virender Kumar, who was the SP security-1, CID, in Ambala city, will take charge as the DCP of East Gurgaon. He will also have the additional charges of Mirror Emergency Response Centre (MERC), Gurgaon and as commandant of the 4th battalion of IRB Bhondsi.

Satheesh Balan, inspector general of Special Task Force (SPF), has been given the additional charge of IG (prison).