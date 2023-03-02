Kailash Gahlot, man behind key transport schemes

A lawyer by profession and a prominent Jaat leader within the AAP, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who has been given the responsibility of the finance and planning department after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest, is an experienced hand in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet who is well-versed with the functioning of government.

Gahlot (48), under whom several key projects such as the pink pass scheme on buses, Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, electric vehicle policy and high-tech security system in buses for women’s safety have been rolled out, has been entrusted with another role of budget preparation and presentation.

Currently, he holds six portfolios, including transport, revenue, administrative reforms, information and technology, women & child development and law, justice and legislative affairs. For now, more portfolios have been given to him — finance, planning, PWD, power, home, urban development, irrigation and flood control, water and all other departments that are not specifically allotted to any minister.

According to sources, he was there alongside Sisodia in all three major budget meetings held last week and was prepped up for the role before his predecessor was summoned by the CBI on February 26.

In 2015, he won from the Najafgarh constituency with 55,598 votes. A native of Najafgarh’s Mitraon village, Gahlot comes from a farming background and during his legal career, he has represented several cases pertaining to farmers’ rights. He worked in the Supreme Court and High Court as a lawyer for more than a decade.

Senior AAP functionaries said he was the first choice for the finance and planning portfolio as he has the highest experience in administrative functioning. He will present the Delhi Budget 2023-24, they said.