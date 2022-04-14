Kailash Gahlot flags off 80 AC buses, DTC to induct 62 e-buses in the coming days

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Wednesday flagged off 80 AC CNG buses under cluster services from Rajghat bus depot, taking the city’s public transport fleet to 7,080.

Officials from the Transport Department said the DTC fleet will get 62 electric buses over the next two weeks. At present, the city has only two e-buses.

These dark blue cluster buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including pink seats for women, separate seats for senior citizens, a foldable ramp for people with disabilities, CCTVs and panic buttons with hooters to help women sound the alarm and live video streaming in case of emergency.

Speaking after the inauguration, Gahlot said, “Eighty low-floor AC buses were added to the fleet of public buses today. We are continuously strengthening Delhi’s bus network. We will fulfil all promises made to people.”

He added, “We crossed the 7,000 buses milestone recently. With the induction of another 80 buses, the number has reached an all-time high of 7,081. These buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including safety features for women. We are keen to provide Delhiites a world-class public transport system.”

The buses have GPS installed for live tracking with two-way communication with the control room, heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, automatic transmission with rear engine, disc brakes, and fire detection and suppression system. Buses are fully Bharat Stage VI emission standard compliant, by which the emission of carbon monoxide will be reduced by 30% and nitrogen oxides by 80%, said officials.

Currently, the cluster buses are operated on 328 city routes network. The newly-inducted buses will be deployed on nine additional cluster routes from Ghumanhera depot-1 and 2, said officials.