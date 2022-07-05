‘Kaali’ director Leena Manimekalai booked in Delhi for hurting religious sentiments

The Delhi Police have registered a case against documentary film Kaali and its director Leena Manimekalai for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with its poster, said officials Tuesday.

The police action came after several complaints were filed against Manimekalai for insulting the Hindu goddess Kali and hurting religious sentiments. Several people also demanded the arrest of the director on social media.

Kaali has been directed by Toronto-based Leena Manimekalai who released the official poster of the documentary last week. In the poster, a woman dressed as the Hindu goddess is seen smoking a cigarette with a pride flag in the background.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police registered an FIR under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) and 295 A (outraging religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Monday, BJP leader Shivam Chhabra filed a complaint against Manimekalai with the Delhi Police.

“Movie director Leena Manimekalai posted a tweet on June 2 about her documentary film ‘Kaali’ and shared its poster. In her tweet, she said the poster was released at Canada Film Festival and that she’s excited about the film…the poster shows Kaali Maa (goddess) smoking a cigarette. The goddess is holding a Trishul in one hand and an LGBTQ flag in the other hand,” said Chhabra in his complaint.

“Leena’s tweet is insulting Hindus and their gods. An inquiry should be conducted against her for hurting the feelings of thousands of Hindus,” added the BJP leader.

Another complaint was filed by the Gau Mahasabha, which has an office in Delhi’s Shahdara area. The complaint was sent to the Delhi Police commissioner.

In the complaint, the members said, “Accused (Leena) released a poster of alleged documentary in which she presents Goddess Kali in the derogatory and offensive manner, accused released a poster of goddess kali in which she is enjoying smoking… The complainant and other office-bearers have been shocked after seeing this poster on social media which has gone viral,” reads the complaint.

The police said a case has been registered against the filmmaker and action will be taken after an inquiry.