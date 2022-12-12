scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visits Terminal 3 of Delhi airport after complaints of chaos

Visuals from the airport shared on social media show men and women lined up in queues for security check, with some saying they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to the Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport on Monday. (PTI/File Photo)

A day after long lines at immigration and security and unorganised checking led to chaos at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to take stock of the situation.

Passengers have been complaining for weeks about how departure from T3 is a tedious process. Visuals from the airport shared on social media show men and women lined up in queues for security check, with some saying they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area.

Sudiep Shrivastava (53), an advocate, said, “I have to take flights frequently because of my work but it has become a nightmare. Right from the entrance… it takes 20-30 minutes to enter T3. There are 5-6 lines outside there every day. Then, at baggage drop, we have to wait. The security check area is the worst. One has to stand for hours and there’s so much chaos… It’s physically and mentally exhausting… You have to stand behind 100-200 people. Who would like that?”

Personal stylist and consultant Sanjukta Pandey told The Indian Express, “For me, there was no rush at the entrance but the baggage drop was slow. I had a web check-in but security check was a disaster. There was a long queue for scanning at security check, but people later found the machine wasn’t working and there was chaos. People were picking up their bags and laptop and walking towards another end. It was too crowded. Maybe the surge is because it’s the wedding season or due to post-pandemic flights, but it’s very tough.”

Even as the Delhi airport is handling a passenger traffic of 71.1 million persons per year, the deployment of security personnel has not kept pace. Airport officials told The Indian Express on Sunday that they are managing operations with only 5,000 CISF staffers — a number that has remained the same since 2017.

As per sources, these 5,000 security personnel cover the entire airport, including all terminals, the cargo area, offices, airport gates, and security check among others.

