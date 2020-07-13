Delhi: Three juveniles held for stabbing man who stopped them from performing bike stunts

A 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed more than 28 times by three juveniles, who killed the man because he told the boys not to perform bike stunts in his area. (Representational Image) A 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed more than 28 times by three juveniles, who killed the man because he told the boys not to perform bike stunts in his area. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed more than 28 times by three juveniles, who killed the man because he told the boys not to perform bike stunts in his area.

The incident took place in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar on July 8. The deceased, Manish, worked as a driver in Delhi.

On Monday, police said that they have apprehended the three juveniles, all aged 17.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, the footage of which went viral on social media.

In the video, two boys first drag the man and thrash him. Both of them have a knife and are seen attacking the man with it. The man collapses on the ground and both the two continue to repeatedly stab him. The incident happened on a busy road and yet no passerby came forward to help. After some time, one of the accused tries to stop his friend but the boy runs back to the victim and again stabs him multiple times.

Police said the boys fled from the spot and weren’t found in their house.

Manish was rushed to DDU but he succumbed to his injuries.

Deepak Purohit, DCP (West) said that a case of murder was registered at Khyala police station. “ We checked the CCTV footage and identified the three boys. They were absconding but were caught with the help of informers from the city.”

Police said that the man had 28 stab wounds on his body. He sustained severe injuries on his chest and torso. There were other minor injuries on his legs and arms.

During the investigation, police found that the accused boys were into racing and bike stunts. One of the boys often performed stunts where Manish lived. When Manish scolded the boy and told him not to come in his area, the boy fought with him.

Later, the boy called his two friends and attacked Manish.

