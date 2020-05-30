Juvenile on the run shot dead in Jafrabad

On Thursday, the youth was sitting in Brahmpuri when the assailants got into a heated argument with him. On Thursday, the youth was sitting in Brahmpuri when the assailants got into a heated argument with him.

A 17-year-old youth, who fled from an observation home in Delhi Gate area last month, was shot dead allegedly by two people. The assailants later opened fire and injured his friend as well. Both incidents took place 30 minutes apart in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad and New Usmanpur 30 on Thursday. A beat constable arrested one of the accused from the spot.

According to police, the juvenile was apprehended last year for allegedly killing criminal Abdul Nasir’s associate Mehfuz Khan at a graveyard in Welcome. After he got out on bail, he was apprehended again on charges of robbery.

“He was sent to a correctional home. On April 23, he, along with 10 other juveniles, fled from an observation home in Delhi Gate area after allegedly injuring a security guard and three policemen,” said a senior police officer.

On Thursday, the youth was sitting in Brahmpuri when the assailants got into a heated argument with him. “Minutes later, they whipped out their pistols and shot him. They escaped from the spot and came to New Usmanpur, where they opened fire at the juvenile’s friend, Mirkar Hasan, who sustained bullet injuries to his shoulder. The assailants tried to flee once again but one of them, Bharat Sharma, was arrested by beat constable Anju,” said an officer.

Police have identified the second accused, Saif, and are on the lookout for him.

DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where the juvenile, who sustained four bullet injuries, was declared dead on arrival. “The murdered youth’s associates had a scuffle with Saif’s brother in Mandoli Jail. Thursday’s attack was to exact revenge,” said an officer.

