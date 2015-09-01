Juvenile kills man after dispute at fast food stall in central Delhi

A 17-year-old boy stabbed a man to death outside a roadside eatery in Central Delhi on Saturday after an argument over who should be served food first, police said.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim, identified as 20-year-old Gulab Singh, in front of nearly 50 onlookers, the police said. The incident took place around 7.15 pm.

Both the accused and the victim had ordered chowmein at the eatery on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. According to the police, Singh lost patience after his order didn’t arrive for several minutes. Seeing the person who took his order talking on the phone, he allegedly abused him.

The accused, who too was waiting for his food to arrive, apparently asked Singh to stop abusing the employee. He then asked the employee to serve him first, the police said.

An argument broke out between Singh and the accused, who, in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed him twice, on the chest and head, the police said.

The accused then fled from the spot. An onlooker called the Police Control Room (PCR). The police took the victim to Lady Hardinge Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The police, through technical surveillance, found that the accused had left for his hometown in Bihar. He was later apprehended. “A police team apprehended him from a railway station and he is being brought to Delhi after he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” DCP (Central) Parmaditya said.

In February last year, a security guard had allegedly shot a man in the head in rage at having to wait for a plate of jalebis. The incident had taken place at a sweet shop in the Gole Market area of Central Delhi. Neeraj Kumar, the guard, had a fight with a sweet shop worker after being made to wait in queue for his jalebis. The argument turned ugly and Kumar allegedly whipped out his gun and shot the worker, Satender Singh.

