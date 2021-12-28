Juvenile killed over abuse on social media

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by a group of juveniles and a local criminal, after the victim abused the latter on Instagram. An FIR has been registered at Uttam Nagar police station, and three juveniles have been apprehended. A hunt is on to nab the others.

Police said the victim, Mohd Shaukat, stayed with his parents and three sisters. “The incident took place Sunday evening when his friend informed his family that he had been found in an unconscious condition. He was taken to DDU hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors told police he had eight wounds and was stabbed with an ice pick. Doctors also found injury marks on his face,” a senior police officer said.

The victim’s sister told The Indian Express that he worked at a factory and was on leave on Sunday. “He left around 3 pm to meet a friend but did not return. The accused kidnapped my brother from a local market and took him to a flat, where they killed him. We got to know he had posted a reel on Instagram in which he had abused a local criminal. They got angry at this and killed him,” she alleged.

Additional DCP (Dwarka district) Vikram Singh said, “We lodged an FIR, and conducted the victim’s post-mortem examination on Monday. Initial investigation has revealed that he had posted a video on social media and had some heated arguments with the locals. On Sunday, he was picked up by them and they killed him. One of the accused is a local criminal of the area and a proposal for his externment is pending. We are looking for him.”

On Monday afternoon, the victim’s family members gathered outside the police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

“We want immediate arrest of all the accused, especially the local criminal, and harsh punishment for all involved,” the victim’s sister said.

During investigation, the victim’s friends told police that he would post reels on Instagram and had uploaded recently with a photo of the local criminal, which had incensed him.

“Local criminals started threatening him of dire consequences after they got to know about this. The victim’s friend was present when he was abducted from the market by a group of five-six juveniles,” an officer said.