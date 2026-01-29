Juvenile convicted of murder of undertrial in 2017 near Rohini court

He had also submitted that the deceased had expired due to the negligence of police officers, arguing even as there were two hospitals around 100 m away from the spot, Rajesh was taken to a hospital 3 km away.

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted a juvenile of the murder of a 38-year-old undertrial in 2017 near the Rohini court complex.

The child in conflict with law (CCL) faced charges of murder and under sections of the Arms Act.

“It is a proved fact that the death of deceased Rajesh has been caused by CCL by firing a gun shot upon deceased. The said gun shot has been fired from a very close range and it shows the intention of CCL to commit the murder of deceased,” said Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat in his order.

“The considerable fact is that the person who was running towards deceased from backside (also visible in CCTV footage) was apprehended by the jail staff, and this apprehended person is the CCL and not any other person,” the judge added.