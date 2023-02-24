Justifying Mehrauli demolition drive, DDA says residents failed to prove ownership of land

The Delhi Development Authority in its response to a plea challenging its demolition exercise in Mehrauli has said that the subject land belongs to the DDA since 1975 and the affected residents failed to prove ownership on the land which falls in Laha Sarai and is part of Mehrauli Archaeological park.

The submissions have been made in the affidavit of the DDA filed in a plea moved by Green Apartment and Star 1 Welfare Association Mehrauli. When the matter was called on Thursday, a single judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora asked the authority to file short affidavits to the 19 other petitions challenging the said demolition action, asking them to respond to facts of each of the said petitions by February 27 continuing the status quo order on the demolition action.

The HC further allowed the petitioners to file their rejoinder to DDA’s reply within one week after receiving the respective replies listing the matter on March 16. The HC also allowed the Archaeological Survey of India and the Delhi Government to file their response in the matter.

The DDA in its affidavit of February 21 has said that in compliance of February 14 order of the HC, personal hearings were given to the petitioner by Director Land Management-I, who submitted their documents and rough location plan. “The same have subsequently been examined in detail and it has been found that all the documents as provided by the petitioner pertains to village Mehrauli. The petitioner has failed to prove the ownership on the land in question which is falling in village Ladha Sarai and is part of Mehrauli Archaeological park as per the rough location plan provided by the petitioner and the demarcation report dated 21.12.2021”.

The reply states that petitioners have encroached the government land of village Ladha Sarai which falls within Mehrauli Archaeological park and Google images taken in 2014 shows that the land under reference was completely vacant. The DDA has said that as per its land records, that the land subject matter of the present petition falls in Khasra No. 209 and 210 of village Ladha Sarai which was acquired and placed at the disposal of the DDA through notification dated July 1, 1975 under the Delhi Development Act. It has further said that land is earmarked Green in the master plan of Delhi since the beginning and is to be developed and maintained as green and to be conserved under the Mehrauli heritage Zone.

The DDA has further said that the petitioners have placed sale deeds on record alleging that they are the subsequent purchaser of land in question after acquisition. “Such sale is void and barred under the provisions of the Delhi Land Restriction on Transfer Act. Other documents in the nature of property tax does not confer any rights, title and interest in the property in question,” the affidavit states.

The reply states that after the 2021 demarcation report was filed which was duly verified by the revenue department of Delhi government, DDA issued notice on December 12 for removal of encroachments in Mehrauli Archaeological Park and falling in village Ladha Sarai which is government land.

Advertisement

“The land involved in the demolition order of December 12, 2022 is government land part Mehrauli Archaeological Park” which is subject matter of 2015 plea wherein division bench of the high court had directed the respondent authorities to secure protect and preserve the area falling under the park by removing encroachments.

On February 14, the HC directed each of the petitioners in the batch along with their respective counsels to meet with the Deputy Director of Land Management at DDA’s office at 3:30pm on February 15 for verification of their respective title deeds. The demolition activity began on February 10, at Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Ladha Sarai village. The HC in various pleas moved by affected residents last week had directed status quo on the action.