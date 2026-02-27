‘Justifiable grounds of arrest…, accused deliberately fled to remote location’: Court gives police custody of IYC workers held in Himachal

Eight other individuals, all members and office bearers of the IYC, including the president of the organisation Uday Bhanu Chib, had been arrested earlier.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 27, 2026 02:04 AM IST
IYC workers held in Himachal, AI Impact Summit, AI Impact Summit protest, indian youth congress, Delhi Police, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairs“They (the suspects) were well aware that their colleagues had been arrested and they were in hiding,” Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava submitted before the court, seeking five days’ custody of the accused.
Make us preferred source on Google

A court in Delhi on Thursday sent three Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers who were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Himachal Pradesh to police custody for three days.

The three men, who are suspected of being involved in the ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 20, were brought to the capital on Thursday morning after a day and night of drama in Himachal Pradesh, during which the police forces of the two states faced off against each other, and the Shimla Police registered an FIR accusing the Delhi Police of kidnapping.

The standoff ended at 5.55 am on Thursday, and the Delhi Police team, which had been detained through the night at the Shoghi police post on the Shimla-Chandigarh highway, was allowed to proceed to Delhi with the three suspects – Siddharth Avdhoot from Madhya Pradesh, and Saurabh and Arbaaz Khan from Uttar Pradesh.

“…From the submissions…[of the police], the nature of the offences alleged, the specific roles attributed to the accused persons in the conspiracy with large number of participants involved, it appears that justifiable grounds of arrest have been disclosed by the State for the purpose of investigation…,” Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mridul Gupta said while remanding the accused persons.

“…There is specific averment that the accused persons deliberately fled to a remote location in Himachal Pradesh immediately after the alleged incident and were apprehended from one Chansal Camp and Resort, Chir Gaon, Shimla… None of the accused persons are stated to be residents of the place from which they were apprehended,” CJM Gupta added.

“They (the suspects) were well aware that their colleagues had been arrested and they were in hiding,” Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava submitted before the court, seeking five days’ custody of the accused.

Eight other individuals, all members and office bearers of the IYC, including the president of the organisation Uday Bhanu Chib, had been arrested earlier.

Story continues below this ad

Police told the court that Siddharth had been involved in the designing and printing of pictures on the T-shirts worn by the protesters. Saurabh had created a WhatsApp group to allegedly plan the protest, and Arbaaz had gone inside Bharat Mandapam along with the other protesters, the police alleged.

“They are part of the core planning team,” counsel for Delhi Police argued. “Their custody is required to identify others [in the conspiracy] and senior functionaries. They have to identify the printing press and will be confronted with other accused persons,” he said.

Counsel for defence Roopesh Singh Bhadauria described the police action against the three suspects as a “witch hunt”.

“Everything is documented… There is CCTV footage that is already making the rounds. Siddharth was not there [at the protest]. This is just a witch hunt,” he told the court. “They were protesting… The T-shirts have been recovered,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

“There are no fresh grounds of arrest,” the defence counsel submitted. “There are no bodily crimes; it was a peaceful protest, everything has been procured… No police official was hurt there,” he said. “It is political targeting of the youth wing of a major opposition party… This is just trying to make an example for other parties as well,” he said.

“It is a matter of grave concern that no recovery whatsoever has been effected… Shockingly, a bare perusal of the FIR reveals the mechanical reproduction of the very same phrase “Tukde-Tukde” that was infamously invoked in the JNU controversy. This raises serious questions about the independence and bona fides of the investigation,” Bhadauria submitted.

The court also extended the police remand by three days of two other accused, Ajay Kumar and Raja Gujar, arrested earlier and produced in court on Thursday on completion of their three-day police custody.

 

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments