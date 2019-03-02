Justice Valmiki Mehta of Delhi High Court dies of cardiac arrest

Justice Valmiki J Mehta (59), a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, died of a cardiac arrest Friday morning. He had been appointed additional judge of the Delhi High Court on April 15, 2009.

Born on June 6, 1959, in Mumbai, he finished his schooling from Visakhapatnam’s Kendriya Vidyalaya and graduation from Sri Venkateswara College in Delhi University. He then pursued LLB from the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

He enrolled with the Delhi Bar Council in 1982 and started practising law. He was designated as a senior advocate in September 2001 when he was 42.

He practised in the Delhi High Court, district courts and various tribunals on civil matters.

“The news of the sudden demise of Justice Valmiki J Mehta, judge High Court of Delhi, has come as a shock to legal fraternity and a big loss to the Bar and the Bench. I, on my behalf and on behalf of Bar Council of Delhi, convey heartfelt condolence,” said K C Mittal, chairman, Bar Council of Delhi.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association said, “We condole the sad and untimely demise of Justice Valmiki Mehta. May his soul rest in eternal peace. God give the family strength to bear the irreparable loss.”

Justice Mehta is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his sons, advocate Tanmay Mehta, is married to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s daughter.