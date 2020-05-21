Justice Sangita Sehgal resigns from Delhi HC to join as State Consumer Commission chief

Topper of her batch of 1984 Delhi Judicial Services (DJS), Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal joined DJS on July 26, 1985. (Live Law) Topper of her batch of 1984 Delhi Judicial Services (DJS), Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal joined DJS on July 26, 1985. (Live Law)

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal on Thursday tendered her resignation from the office of Judge, Delhi High Court, to take charge of the national capital’s Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. She was due to retire as a High Court judge on June 20.

The Joint Secretary of the Government of India today issued a notification to be published in the Gazette of India.

“Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal has tendered her resignation…, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (1) of Article 2017 of the Constitution, with effect from May 30, 2020,” the notification read.

The Delhi government has already issued an order, which was approved by the Lt. Governor, appointing “Ms Sangita Dhingra Sehgal as President of the Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission on ‘whole time’ basis…”.

The order said that Justice Sehgal’s appointment shall be for a term of five years or till she attains the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier.

“She will be entitled to emoluments (salary, allowances and other pre-requisites) as are admissible to a siting judge of a High Court,” the order mentioned.

Sehgal joined the Delhi High Court as additional judge on December 15, 2014 and later became a permanent judge on June 2, 2016. She has trained a number of lawyers at Raipur, Chandigarh, Udhampur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar and Aurangabad, as well as a number of judicial officers in the Sikkim Judicial Academy and the West Bengal Judicial Academy.

Topper of her batch of 1984 Delhi Judicial Services (DJS), Sehgal joined DJS on July 26, 1985.

