Justice Patel to head telecom disputes tribunal

Days before his retirement, the Centre on Friday appointed Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel as chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT). Justice Patel retires as Chief Justice of the High Court on March 12.

The Ministry of Communications in an order said that the Cabinet Appointments Committee has approved the appointment of Justice Patel for four years. He will receive a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

Justice Patel, who hails from Gujarat, was appointed as a judge in March 2004. He was made Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in June 2019. He was earlier the Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.