Justice Patel likely to become next Delhi HC Chief Justice

The three-member Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice D N Patel as the next Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, in view of the fact that the current Chief Justice Rajendra Menon’s retirement is due in June this year.

As per May 10 resolution, a three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi informed the Centre that “the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court would be falling vacant shortly, consequent upon retirement of Mr Justice Rajendra Menon”.

“Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made,” the resolution said, adding that “Mr Justice D N Patel is a senior puisne Judge from Gujarat High Court and at present is functioning, on transfer, in Jharkhand High Court”.

“Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice D N Patel is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly,” the resolution said.

Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, who was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on August 9, 2018, is due to retire on June 7.

Justice Patel was born in March 1960. He obtained his LLB degree in 1984, and in 1986, obtained a degree in LLM. Following his enrolment in 1984, he practiced in the Gujarat High Court.

In March 2004, he was elevated to the position of an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court.

He was made a permanent judge in 2006. Justice Patel was thereafter transferred to the Jharkhand High Court in February 2009.