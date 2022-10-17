scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Justice D Y Chandrachud to take oath as CJI on November 9

Justice Chandrachud will be in office for two years — until November 10, 2024.

Justice D Y Chandrachud was appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Draupadi Murmu Monday. He will take oath on November 9, tweeted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The current CJI, Justice U U Lalit, recommended Chandrachud as his successor last week. Lalit is due to retire on November 8. Justice Chandrachud will be in office for two years — until November 10, 2024. Justice Chandrachud’s father, Justice Y V Chandrachud, too served as the CJI for over 7 years.

A law graduate from Delhi University, Justice Chandrachud obtained his LL.M degree and a Doctor of Juridical Science from Harvard Law School. He practised law at the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court and was designated a Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 07:15:36 pm
