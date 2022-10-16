Justice Chandrachud’s advice for law students: Focus on people’s daily struggles

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud Saturday called upon law students to strive to adopt a legal approach that puts the daily lives of people at the centre.

“… my hope is that you refrain from perpetuating the traditional formalistic approaches to law. Instead, you should strive to adopt a legal approach that puts at its center the quotidian lives of people, who struggle on a daily basis to make their ends meet and take care of their family. That is the true redemption of justice”, he said while speaking at the 9th Convocation of National Law University, Delhi. Also present on stage was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reminding students that “we live in a society governed by rule of law”, Justice Chandrachud said that “rule of law, if understood and implemented properly, is a defence against oppressive structures such as patriarchy, casteism, and ableism”. He added that “it is an aspirational goal, which is beyond you and me as individuals, but towards which all of us have our parts to play” and that rule of law does not depend merely on the Constitution or legislations” but largely… upon the political culture and habits of citizens…”

Calling the legal profession male dominated, he said “women lawyers may especially find it challenging to work in” the “profession, which more often than not fails to accommodate their concerns and opinions”.

In this context, he recalled how Justice Fathima Beevi from Kerala, “by her sheer grit, determination, and hard-work… rose through the ranks to become the first female judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court of India”.

“Justice M Fathima Beevi was a pioneer in her own right who opened a closed door for women in the judiciary,” he said, adding: “Yes, the legal profession might seem daunting and challenging, but the barriers are not high in front of your towering grit and dedication.”

He also advised students “to incorporate feminist thinking in the way” they “deal with law”.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Attended the Convocation of National Law University, Delhi, today. I extend my best wishes to all of our asipiring lawyers and call upon them to serve the downtrodden and take up the cause social justice in their professional journey.”