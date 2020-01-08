Just think what their parents must be going through: Kejriwal on violence against students at JNU and Jamia

Kejriwal also asserted that he will make Delhi Police, which comes under the Home Ministry, perform better and “deliver” if the force comes under the elected government. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Kejriwal also asserted that he will make Delhi Police, which comes under the Home Ministry, perform better and “deliver” if the force comes under the elected government. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said a decision on retaining or replacing sitting AAP MLAs will be taken based on surveys the party has undertaken at the constituency level, with goodwill among people the primary yardstick.

Addressing the last of the seven town hall gatherings at Central Park in Connaught Place, Kejriwal said while AAP MLAs have “mostly” done well since the party assumed office in 2015, if the ground feedback is negative against any particular MLA, the person will have to make way.

Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal chairs meeting with senior AAP leaders regarding JNU violence

“Mostly, our MLAs have done good work. If there is a need to change, we will. We are carrying out qualitative and quantitative surveys. If we find that people are not happy with someone, we will change,” said Kejriwal.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai told reporters that the party is likely to release its list of candidates by January 14. Polling will be held in Delhi on February 8, and counting on February 11.

Anchors from Aaj Tak moderated the interaction, during which the CM condemned the assault on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, saying campuses were no place for violence. “The way they entered campuses and assaulted students, just think what their parents must have been going through and how it would have hit the confidence of students. All steps should be taken to prevent violence on college and university campuses,” said Kejriwal.

On the pending grant of prosecution sanction to Delhi Police to pursue a case of sedition against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with the February 9, 2016, event, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will not take any decision influenced by political pulls and pressures.

“Delhi Police took three years to file a chargesheet in the case. Our government officers and legal experts are examining it. We have not taken any decision on a yes or no. We don’t want to take a wrong decision under any kind of rush or at a political level,” said the AAP national convenor.

Hundreds of people gathered for the interaction.On the suitability of Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari as a CM candidate, Kejriwal said: “Woh bohot achha gaate hai, wo achha naachte bhi hai. Kya apne unko naachte hue dekha? (He sings and dances well. Have you seen him dance?).” Asked if there was anything wrong in someone being a good performer, the CM said, “But I am praising him. Everyone should watch Rinkiya ke Papa.” ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ is a hit Bhojpuri song by Tiwari, also a popular singer and actor.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also asserted that he will make Delhi Police, which comes under the Home Ministry, perform better and “deliver” if the force comes under the elected government. “Aap do din Delhi Police de ke dekh lo. During our 49-day stint, corruption had completely ended in the city. Give us police, we will show in a month. I often see people criticising police, but I don’t blame them. They have the ability and latest technology. It’s just that they are given orders from above. Khade rehna, action mat lena. Give them a free hand, you will see how they perform,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App