Just how old is the Ravidas temple? Devotees and DDA differ

While Dalit groups maintain that the Ravidas temple in Tughlaqabad was at least 500 years old, DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor has said it was less than 70 years old. “The temple was built in the 1950s,” he said.

Advertising

Ravidas was a mystic saint-poet of the Bhakti movement in the 15th-16th Century. At a protest on Wednesday against the demolition of the temple, Dalit groups said the temple was built in the 16th Century when Sikander Lodi, who ruled Delhi at the time, gifted the land to Sant Ravidas.

An official from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) said that “there’s a possibility that Lodi gifted this land to Ravidas, but that does not mean the temple is from that century”.

Historian Sohail Hashmi said that “if Lodi did gift the land, there would be a farman and that needs to be checked”. He added, “There are several temples on government land, a whole village has encroached upon a protected monument, that is, Tughlaqabad Fort… why has no action been taken in those cases?”

PB Mehta writes | Ravidas, faith, power

Advertising

An Archaeological Survey of India official meanwhile said that the temple “was not an ASI-protected monument… the main clause of being an ASI-protected monument is the age of the structure”.

Vikas Maloo, head of office, Department of Archaeology, said, “The temple was not listed as a heritage site and is not protected by this department.”

As per a member of INTACH, “the temple was not a part of the listing of heritage structures done by INTACH”.